Runners to have great conditions; rain could end 2-month dry spell

The tens of thousands of runners in Sunday’s Rock ‘N” Roll Marathon should have excellent conditions for Sunday’s stroll along the Las Vegas Strip.

Runners take off from the starting line during the 2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon on the Strip in Las Vegas, on Sunday,Nov. 11, 2018. Weather conditions call for a Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, high in the mid-70s with temperatures dropping into the 60s during the race. Winds will be light and skies will be clear. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The tens of thousands of runners in Sunday’s Rock ‘N” Roll Marathon should have excellent conditions for Sunday’s race along the Las Vegas Strip.

Highs in the middle to upper 70s are forecast with clear skies and light wind conditions, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will drop into the 60s during the race.

Before Sunday, highs Friday and Saturday will be in the middle to upper 70s with clear skies and winds up to 10 mph. The overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A two-month dry spell in the Las Vegas Valley could come to an end by the middle of next week, said meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

“There is still some uncertainty, but there is some chance for raindrops will be late Tuesday night into Wednesday,” Boucher said. “The weather models show about a 50 percent chance of rain later Wednesday into Thursday.”

The last measurable rain at McCarran International Airport was .24 inches on Sept. 23.

Thursday’s high at McCarran was 74.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.