#SafePlaceSelfie raising awareness about emergency shelter

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2019 - 8:56 am
 

The National Weather Service is partnering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for a social media campaign to raise awareness of weather safe places.

The NOAA’s Weather Ready Nation Program has led the #SafePlaceSelfie campaign for several years, encouraging the public to submit selfie photos of their weather safe places, according to a weather service news release.

To participate in the campaign, the weather service encourages people to share a photo of themselves or a group of friends in a weather safe place using the hashtag #SafePlaceSelfie on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook at 11 a.m. on April 3.

A weather safe place is a place where anyone is safe from a natural disaster or extreme weather, the release said.

“What makes the #SafePlaceSelfie campaign so powerful is it’s simple message and call-to-action,” meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

“Where would you go if life-threatening weather approaches your area? Spend a few minutes going to that safe place, take a selfie and share over social media using the #SafePlaceSelfie hashtag. This campaign keeps it simple, while making a paramount preparedness action fun and interactive. And most importantly, we can see it working,” he said.

Some helpful suggestions to participate in the campaign include:

— Think about the hazards in your area where you would need to know where safe places or evacuation routes are located.

— Storm shelters, safe rooms and basements are all good safe places from tornadoes and strong winds, but think of other scenarios or hazards that may require other safe places.

— What other preparedness actions make your safe place even safer? Do you have a NOAA weather radio, emergency kit or family communications plan?

— Encourage family, friends and your social media network to post their #SafePlaceSelfie. Tag someone on your post and ask them, “Where is your safe place from extreme weather?”

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0256. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
