Saturday to be hotter than normal, but relief on the way

Above average temperatures are expected to continue through Saturday, with a high of 105, but relief is expected starting Sunday.

Hotter than usual temperatures are expected to continue through Saturday in the Las Vegas valley, but relief is on the way. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Hotter than usual temperatures are expected to continue through Saturday in the Las Vegas valley, but relief is on the way.

The National Weather Service is forecasting Saturday’s high temperature will reach 105. Light winds are expected in the afternoon, with gusts up to 22 mph.

Saturday’s high temperature is well above the average, which is 97 degrees for Sept. 7, said Jenn Varian, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to drop nearly 10 degrees, with a high of 97. The forecast is similar for Monday.

The high temperature is expected to hover in the low-to-mid 90s throughout the work week, Varian said.

