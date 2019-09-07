98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Weather

Saturday to be hotter than normal, but relief on the way

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2019 - 9:59 am
 

Hotter than usual temperatures are expected to continue through Saturday in the Las Vegas valley, but relief is on the way.

The National Weather Service is forecasting Saturday’s high temperature will reach 105. Light winds are expected in the afternoon, with gusts up to 22 mph.

Saturday’s high temperature is well above the average, which is 97 degrees for Sept. 7, said Jenn Varian, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to drop nearly 10 degrees, with a high of 97. The forecast is similar for Monday.

The high temperature is expected to hover in the low-to-mid 90s throughout the work week, Varian said.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
(Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chance for thunderstorms in Las Vegas Valley
By / RJ

Wednesday also saw brief showers that left trace amounts of rainfall throughout the valley, and there’s a 20 percent chance for rain overnight, meteorologist John Adair said.