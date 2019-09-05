87°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Weather

Scattered rain possible in Las Vegas; cooling trend a few days away

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2019 - 4:48 am
 

There is a 20% chance of scattered thunderstorms Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley.

“It’s difficult to tell where they might pop up, but we could see some late morning showers,” said meteorologist Chris Outler of the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas. “The biggest risk however is in the afternoon and early evening.”

The forecast high Thursday is for 102 degrees, a drop from the high of 108 at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday.

Friday will see a high of 103 with 104 on Saturday. Overnight lows in will be in the the upper 70s.

“We’ll see a fairly big drop off come Sunday,” Outler said.

The forecast high is 96 with highs in the mid-90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s through much of next week.

“You can’t count out the triple digits, but Sunday and next week will see a definite cooling trend,” Outler said.

The weekend should be dry with light or calm winds.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
(Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chance for thunderstorms in Las Vegas Valley
By / RJ

Wednesday also saw brief showers that left trace amounts of rainfall throughout the valley, and there’s a 20 percent chance for rain overnight, meteorologist John Adair said.