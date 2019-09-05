Scattered rain possible in Las Vegas; cooling trend a few days away

Southern Nevada residents have a 20% chance of seeing scattered showers Thursday before skies clear and temperatures begin to fall.

There is a 20 percent chance for showers and scattered storms in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There is a 20% chance of scattered thunderstorms Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley.

“It’s difficult to tell where they might pop up, but we could see some late morning showers,” said meteorologist Chris Outler of the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas. “The biggest risk however is in the afternoon and early evening.”

The forecast high Thursday is for 102 degrees, a drop from the high of 108 at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday.

Friday will see a high of 103 with 104 on Saturday. Overnight lows in will be in the the upper 70s.

“We’ll see a fairly big drop off come Sunday,” Outler said.

The forecast high is 96 with highs in the mid-90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s through much of next week.

“You can’t count out the triple digits, but Sunday and next week will see a definite cooling trend,” Outler said.

The weekend should be dry with light or calm winds.