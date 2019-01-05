Scattered showers expected over weekend in Las Vegas Valley

The first weekend of 2019 will be wet and gray.

Rain falls on Red Rock Canyon on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The first weekend of 2019 will be wet and gray.

Saturday and Sunday the Las Vegas Valley will see thick cloud cover as a storm system passes through, according to the National Weather Service.

It should remain dry during the day Saturday, when temperatures are expected to reach 52 degrees. But after dark, the weather service said, the chance for scattered showers will jump to 70 percent, persisting overnight as temperatures dip to 42 degrees.

By Sunday morning, the likeliness for rain will decrease to 20 percent, slowly tapering off throughout the day. Temperatures will hit 54 on Sunday and 43 overnight.

The beginning of the new week will then be marked by a mix of sun and clouds and increasing temperatures, according to the weather service.

Monday and Tuesday have forecast highs of 56 and 59, respectively, making way for a 60-degree high on Wednesday. Overnight lows during that period, which should be dry, will be in the mid-40s.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.