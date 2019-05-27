66°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Weather

Scattered showers possible on Memorial Day in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2019 - 8:29 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley may see a few showers Memorial Day morning, with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon, but no meaningful rainfall or flooding is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service reported 4 inches of snow fell overnight and Monday morning in Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston.

The high on Monday is expected to reach 72, with a low of 57, said Caleb Steel of the weather service. Tuesday is expected to see a high of 81 and a low of 63.

Wednesday’s forecast has a a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. The high should be 85 with a low of 67.

The end of the week will begin to warm up with 88 on Thursday and 91 on Friday.

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST