Scattered showers possible on Memorial Day in Las Vegas Valley

Memorial Day could have few scattered showers throughout the Las Vegas Valley with a 30 percent chance of rain Monday afternoon.

Scattered showers are possible in the Las Vegas Valley on Memorial Day. (Carri Geer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley may see a few showers Memorial Day morning, with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon, but no meaningful rainfall or flooding is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service reported 4 inches of snow fell overnight and Monday morning in Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston.

The high on Monday is expected to reach 72, with a low of 57, said Caleb Steel of the weather service. Tuesday is expected to see a high of 81 and a low of 63.

Wednesday’s forecast has a a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. The high should be 85 with a low of 67.

The end of the week will begin to warm up with 88 on Thursday and 91 on Friday.

