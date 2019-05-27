Scattered showers possible on Memorial Day in Las Vegas Valley
Memorial Day could have few scattered showers throughout the Las Vegas Valley with a 30 percent chance of rain Monday afternoon.
The Las Vegas Valley may see a few showers Memorial Day morning, with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon, but no meaningful rainfall or flooding is expected, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service reported 4 inches of snow fell overnight and Monday morning in Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston.
The high on Monday is expected to reach 72, with a low of 57, said Caleb Steel of the weather service. Tuesday is expected to see a high of 81 and a low of 63.
Wednesday’s forecast has a a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. The high should be 85 with a low of 67.
The end of the week will begin to warm up with 88 on Thursday and 91 on Friday.
