Scattered showers remain in forecast for Las Vegas Valley

Rain will continue to fall over the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday and a winter weather advisory is in effect for the Spring Mountains.

Members of the Arbor View varsity softball team share an umbrella after their game was canceled due to rain at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 1, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Wednesday’s forecast high is 67 degrees, the weather service said. The valley saw just under a quarter-inch of rain measured at McCarran International Airport on Tuesday and scattered showers should continue through Wednesday, the weather service said.

Snow fell across Mount Charleston on Tuesday as well, the weather service said, and another 1 to 2 inches could fall on Wednesday. The latest date in the year that snow fell on Mount Charleston was June 17, 1995, Reid Wolcott, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said.

The weather service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range north of Las Vegas that will remain in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday. Scattered snow showers could cause unexpected winter weather conditions through the area.

Rain in the valley should increase between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and will start to move toward the southern edge of the valley before the storm system passes, the weather service said. After 3 p.m. the rain should gradually decrease, and the valley will dry out again by Thursday.

Thursday will kick off a warming trend in the valley with a forecast high near 81 degrees, the weather service said. Friday’s forecast high will be 88 degrees.

Temperatures over the weekend should stay well above normal, with a forecast 93-degree high on Saturday and 96 degrees on Sunday, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.