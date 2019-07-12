Scattered showers, storms popping up over Las Vegas Valley

Radar from the National Weather Service shows some showers and storms affecting central and western portions of the valley Friday afternoon.

(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some scattered showers are getting parts of the Las Vegas Valley wet Friday afternoon.

Radar from the National Weather Service shows some showers popping up over central and western portions of the valley.

Above-normal temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will last through the weekend and into early next week.

The valley will see little variation in its high and low temperatures between Friday and next Tuesday, with temperatures expected to top out at around 108 degrees each day and overnight lows dipping into the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday, however, will be slightly cooler at 105, hovering just above the normal 104-degree high for this time of year in the valley.

It will be mostly sunny during that period and no rain is expected, although Mount Charleston on Friday has a less than 10 percent chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms, the weather service said.