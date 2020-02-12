Several days of tranquil, sunny weather forecast for Las Vegas

Sunny skies, light winds and temperatures a few degrees above normal will prevail fin Las Vegas or a week or more.

Several days of tranquil, sunny weather are forecast for Las Vegas starting Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, according to the National Weather Service.. An aerial view of the Stratosphere Hotel and Casino from the Goodyear blimp on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Light winds, sunny skies and temperatures a few degrees above normal is both the immediate and long-range forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

“It looks like a pretty quiet rest of the week with no real winds or anything and temperatures warming back up,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Caleb Steele.

The high Wednesday is projected at 64 with light winds approaching 5 mph in the afternoon. The overnight low will be around 39.

Thursday will warm to about 64 with a 67 forecast for Friday.

Saturday should top out about 68 with a 69 predicted for Sunday.

Skies will be clear each day with overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Steele said next week will trend a bit cooler, but with no strong winds forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.