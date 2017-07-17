Severe thunderstorm warning, flood advisory issued for Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning through 3:30 p.m. Monday in the Las Vegas Valley.

Lulu watches rain drops in Summerlin's Siena community. (Susie Russell-Wagner/Facebook)

Rain falls at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (@JB7oh2/Twitter)

Rain falls in Centennial Hills in northwest Las Vegas. (Mark Davis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Blue Diamond and Valley View in southwest Las Vegas. (Christina Cruz/Facebook)

A plane waits for a storm to pass before taking off from McCarran International Airport. (Jennifer Levine/Facebook)

Ann and Losee. (Andrea Owen/Facebook)

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning that ended 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The storm mostly affected Boulder City and southeastern Las Vegas. The weather service received widespread reports of 40 to 60 mph winds in Henderson.

A flood advisory for the Las Vegas Valley remains in effect until 6:30 p.m., meteorologist Todd Lericos said.

Most of the precipitation has been pushed off to Lincoln County, but it is possible that it will return to the valley, Lericos said.

The weather service advises people not to drive over large puddles, as roads may have experienced erosion due to the storm and cars can get stuck.

Flights at McCarran International Airport are being delayed by 46 minutes to an hour and more because of strong winds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

