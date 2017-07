The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Lake Mead area in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Vacationers ride a boat at Lake Mead Recreational Area, on Friday, May 26, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Lake Mead area in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The storm is over Calville Bay on Lake Mead and heading north toward Echo Bay and Valley of Fire State Park, meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

Winds up to 60 mph are expected, the weather service said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.