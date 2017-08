A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 3:15 p.m. Saturday in Dolan Springs, Arizona.

Dolan Springs, Arizona (Google Maps Street View)

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 3:15 p.m. Saturday in Dolan Springs, Arizona.

Large hail, wind gusts up to 60 mph and flash flooding is possible, the National Weather Service said.

The storm is affecting Highway 93, the main route to Grand Canyon West, meteorologist Dan Berc said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.