Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning through 3:30 p.m. Monday in the Las Vegas Valley.

(Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Lulu watches rain drops in Summerlin's Siena community. (Susie Russell-Wagner/Facebook)

Rain falls at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (@JB7oh2/Twitter)

(Bobby Johnson/Facebook)

Rain falls in Centennial Hills in northwest Las Vegas. (Mark Davis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Marlena Ramos/Facebook)

A plane waits for a storm to pass before taking off from McCarran International Airport. (Jennifer Levine/Facebook)

(Bobby Johnson/Facebook)

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning through 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The storm is moving east toward Boulder City and southeastern Las Vegas. Winds up to 70 mph and large hail are possible, the weather service said.

The weather service advises people in the area to seek shelter. It had received widespread reports of 40 to 60 mph winds in Henderson as of 2:40 p.m.

Flights at McCarran International Airport are being delayed by 16 to 30 minutes and more because of strong winds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.