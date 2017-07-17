ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Weather

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Las Vegas Valley

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2017 - 2:51 pm
 
Updated July 17, 2017 - 3:18 pm

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning through 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The storm is moving east toward Boulder City and southeastern Las Vegas. Winds up to 70 mph and large hail are possible, the weather service said.

The weather service advises people in the area to seek shelter. It had received widespread reports of 40 to 60 mph winds in Henderson as of 2:40 p.m.

Flights at McCarran International Airport are being delayed by 16 to 30 minutes and more because of strong winds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Weather Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like