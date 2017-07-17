Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning through 3:30 p.m. Monday.
The storm is moving east toward Boulder City and southeastern Las Vegas. Winds up to 70 mph and large hail are possible, the weather service said.
The weather service advises people in the area to seek shelter. It had received widespread reports of 40 to 60 mph winds in Henderson as of 2:40 p.m.
Flights at McCarran International Airport are being delayed by 16 to 30 minutes and more because of strong winds.
