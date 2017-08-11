Severe thunderstorm warning issued for northwest Clark County

Flash flooding, hail and winds of up to 60 mph possible in the northwest valley this afternoon, National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Clark County for Friday afternoon. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued two severe thunderstorm warnings for Clark County for Friday afternoon.

The current warning is for the northwest area and is in effect until 4 p.m. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph and hail could be the size of quarters, the weather service said.

The first warning, which was for the Mount Charleston area, expired at 1:30 p.m., meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

