Weather

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for northwest Clark County

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2017 - 1:14 pm
 
Updated August 11, 2017 - 3:33 pm

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued two severe thunderstorm warnings for Clark County for Friday afternoon.

The current warning is for the northwest area and is in effect until 4 p.m. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph and hail could be the size of quarters, the weather service said.

The first warning, which was for the Mount Charleston area, expired at 1:30 p.m., meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Bianca Cseke contributed to this story.

 

TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Spotlight
Weather Video
