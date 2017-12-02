Sharp drop in temps expected over weekend in Las Vegas Valley

A sharp drop in temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley is expected after this weekend’s warm temperatures.

Pedestrians, including Gabriella Konicek, right, wearing heavy coats cross Casino Center Boulevard during a cold morning in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A high of 70 degrees and mostly sunny skies is forecast Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. But a cold front moving through the valley Sunday night and most of Monday morning will bring strong winds and highs in the mid 50s.

“We’re in for a big awakening at the start of the work week,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

Winds will begin to pick up Sunday evening, developing gusts up to 25 mph across the valley, the weather service said. The winds are expected to persist through Monday, when “we’re only going to see a high of about 57 degrees,” said Boothe.

Tuesday will follow suit with another high of 57, according to the weather service, but the significant winds will subside Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday should be “slightly warmer,” Boothe said, when the valley will see a 61-degree high, light winds and mostly sunny skies.

“The start of the work week might be windy and chilly, but hey, we’ll have clear skies,” Boothe said, laughing.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.