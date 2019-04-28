Showers coming to Las Vegas Valley as week begins

Keith and Kimberly Spahr, of Cincinnati, Ohio, cross Sahara Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas in wind and rain Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegans can expect to make use of umbrellas and sunscreen this week, with rain and possible thunderstorms forecast for Monday, while sunny, warm conditions are expected midweek, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers are probable Monday, when the weather service forecasts a 60 percent chance for rain that could bring some isolated thunderstorms, the weather service said. The high temperature will be 77 degrees, and winds from the southwest are expected to blow 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny but windy, with a high of 81 and wind speeds at 20 mph with gusts of 30 mph, the weather service said.

Things will calm down Wednesday, and the rest of the week will be “fairly tranquil,” according to meteorologist John Adair.

“It’ll dry out and settle down for a few days,” he said.

High temperatures Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be 78, 84 and 90, respectively. Skies should be sunny or mostly sunny all three days, and overnight low temperatures will be in the high 50s to mid-60s, the weather said.

The typical high for this time of year is about 82.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.