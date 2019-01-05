Showers coming to Las Vegas Valley, snow for mountains

The first weekend of 2019 will be wet and gray.

Rain falls on Red Rock Canyon on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

On Saturday and Sunday, the Las Vegas Valley will see thick cloud cover as a storm system passes through, according to the National Weather Service.

It should remain dry until Saturday evening, as temperatures are expected to reach 52 degrees. The weather service forecast chances for scattered showers at 60 percent through Saturday afternoon, persisting overnight as temperatures dip to 42 degrees, said meteorologist Andrew Gorelow.

Although rain chances are high, precipitation levels are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch, “just enough to wet the roads,” Gorelow said.

The Spring Mountains could see 3 to 5 inches of snow through Saturday night, he said.

By Sunday morning, the likeliness for rain will decrease to 20 percent, slowly tapering off throughout the day. Temperatures will hit 54 on Sunday and 43 overnight.

The beginning of the new week will then be marked by a mix of sun and clouds and increasing temperatures, according to the weather service.

Monday and Tuesday have forecast highs of 56 and 59, respectively, making way for a 60-degree high on Wednesday. Overnight lows during that period, which should be dry, will be in the mid-40s.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.