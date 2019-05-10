Showers could make a return visit on Saturday

The Las Vegas Valley shouldn’t receive any rain on Friday night, but shower chances will return by Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Dark clouds are seen from the 215 Beltway and Windmill Lane in the south part of the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, May 9, 2019. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The weather service recorded no measurable rain at McCarran International Airport since 4 a.m. Friday morning.

Temperatures reached a high of 76 on Friday, more than 20 degrees below the average high temperature, meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

On Saturday, the valley will have a 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms, and a high of 79. After Saturday, the rain should disappear from the valley for the time being, the weather service said.

Clear skies and high of 86 degrees are forecast for Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The valley will see clear and sunny skies Monday, with a high of 91, followed by highs of 93 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the 60s through that period.