Showers in forecast may push Las Vegas past average rainfall total

The Las Vegas Valley could surpass its average annual rainfall amount with showers expected this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will have partly cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance for showers. (Kerry Blanchfield/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley will experience lower temperatures and increased rain chances this week as a weather system enters the valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The area could surpass its average annual rainfall amount with the coming showers, meteorologist John Adair said. The annual average is 4.19 inches, and since January the valley has recorded 3.80 inches of rain, he said.

“It’s difficult to forecast the amount of rain that will fall, but there’s potential we could exceed the average amount as we’re only a third of an inch away,” Adair said.

The record rainfall amount was set in 1941 with 10.72 inches, he said.

Tuesday will have a high of 83 degrees with partly cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance for showers, meteorologist Chris Outler said. A similar forecast is projected throughout the rest of the week, according to the weather service.

Wednesday’s forecast has a high of 85 and a 20 percent chance for showers.

The valley will see mostly cloudy skies and a high of 77 degrees, with a 40 percent chance for showers Thursday.

A high of 76 is expected on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance for showers.

By Saturday, temperatures will continue to drop with a high of 75 degrees, partly cloudy skies and a 20 percent chance for showers, Outler said.