Showers move into Las Vegas Valley as cold front approaches

Winds and a few showers are sweeping through the Las Vegas Valley ahead of a cold front Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

As clouds move into the valley, southwest winds are blowing 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, according to meteorologist Andy Gorelow. The weather service forecasts a small chance for rain showers between 5 and 7 p.m.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will reach 55 degrees before dipping to 34 degrees overnight, Gorelow said.

Conditions Monday will be calm and mostly sunny with temperatures reaching 51 degrees in the afternoon – 10 degrees cooler than the normal temperature for this time of year, Gorelow said. The overnight low temperature will be 33 degrees.

Skies on Tuesday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures are expected to warm to 57 degrees, Gorelow said.

Winds could kick up again Wednesday ahead of a second weather system that will bring a 40 percent chance for rain all day Wednesday and into Thursday morning. The weather services expects temperatures to reach 50 degrees on Wednesday before climbing to 60 degrees Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures both nights should dip to the mid-40s, Gorelow said.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance for rain and temperatures nearing 58 degrees in the afternoon, he said.

