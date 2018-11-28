Showers, snow coming to Las Vegas Valley, Spring Mountains

Thursday’s forecast high will drop to 60 degrees, as chances for rain reach 80 percent throughout the day before dropping to 30 percent at night.

In this Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, photo, a spectator bundles up during the first half of the UNLV and Nevada Wolf Pack football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Windy, wet weather will work its way into the Las Vegas Valley, ushering in cooler weekend temperatures, the National Weather Service said.

“So we’re expecting rain tomorrow, basically,” meteorologist Chelsea Kryston quipped.

Winds Thursday will blow consistently between 10 and 15 mph, and could gust up to 25 mph, the weather service said.

Snow should fall in the Spring Mountains on Thursday. Higher elevations could get between 4 and 8 inches of snow, said meteorologist Jenn Varian. Other areas could see about a quarter-inch of snow or less.

“Snow accumulation is likely. We’re just not confident on the exact amounts,” Kryston said Wednesday.

Snow chances in the mountains should decrease to 20 percent Friday before rising to 40 percent Saturday, Varian said.

Chances for rain will linger between 10 and 20 percent through the weekend, Kryston said. Temperatures will fall each day over the weekend. The weather service is calling for highs of 61, 55 and 52 over Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Winds should ease up by Friday, Kryston said.

Overnight lows on the weekend should be in the low- and mid-40s, with Sunday night’s low dropping to 35.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.