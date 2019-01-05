Showers soak Las Vegas Valley, mountains see snow

The first weekend of 2019 will be wet and gray. The Las Vegas Valley will see thick cloud cover as a storm system passes through this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain falls on Red Rock Canyon on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.

Rain chances stood at 80 percent Saturday night after the valley saw less than a tenth of an inch in the early evening, the weather service said. As overnight temperatures dip to 42, rain chances should be about 30 percent Sunday morning.

The valley should be dry again by late morning on Sunday. Temperatures will hit 53 on Sunday and 43 overnight.

The Spring Mountains could see 3 to 5 inches of snow through Saturday night into Sunday morning, the weather service said.

The beginning of the new week will then be marked by a mix of sun and clouds and increasing temperatures, according to the weather service.

Monday and Tuesday have forecast highs of 56 and 59, respectively, making way for a 60-degree high on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday should see a high of 58. Overnight lows during that period, which should be dry, will be in the mid-40s.

