Skies expected to stay clear this week in Las Vegas Valley

Clear skies and seasonal temperatures are in store for the Las Vegas Valley this week, the National Weather Service said.

Clouds over the Spring Mountain range on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The eastern part of the valley may experience a shower or storm overnight Sunday into Monday, but the valley skies should clear out by Monday afternoon, the weather service said.

Mostly sunny skies are expected through Friday as temperatures creep into the 80s.

The week will begin with a forecast high of 77 on Monday, followed by a high of 79 on Tuesday. The weather service forecast highs of 80, 81 and 83 for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, respectively.

605 AM: Only spotty showers remaining south of Las Vegas as most of the rain has moved away to the north. Expect only isolated showers in the Las Vegas Valley for the rest of the morning. #nvwx pic.twitter.com/movylBLqFR — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 21, 2018

The average high temperature for this time of year is 78, the weather service said. Overnight lows are expected to be in the low 60s.

