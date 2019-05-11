Skies to clear, temperatures to rise for weekend

Saturday will have “improving weather conditions,” meteorologist John Salmen said.

Clear skies and warmer temperatures are expected for the Las Vegas Valley over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service

Saturday will have “improving weather conditions,” meteorologist John Salmen said. A high of 80 is expected with clear, sunny skies.

Sunday will see a high of 86 degrees with clear skies.

By Monday, the valley will reach 91 degrees and continue to get warmer with high temperatures in the low 90s the remainder of the week.

Overnight lows are expected to be in the high 60s over the weekend and next week.

No rain is expected.