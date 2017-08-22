Slight chance of rain in Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley are expected to be “hotter than normal” heading into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A slight change of thunderstorms is in Tuesday's forecast for the Las Vegas Valley. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabriellaangojo

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to reach 99 degrees with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms, meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

Thursday’s high will reach 100 degrees, Boothe said. Friday will jump to a high 104; Saturday, 105; and Sunday, 107.

Record high temperatures for this weekend are from 109 to 110 degrees, Boothe said.

“We will be inching close to those temperatures on Sunday and Monday,” he said.

The nighttime lows of the week should remain in the lower 80s.

