Slight chance of rain this week in Las Vegas forecast

There’s a slim chance the Las Vegas Valley will see rain showers this week and over the weekend as temperatures return to near-normal for this time of year.

High temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s are typical for the region in late October, the National Weather Service said, but Tuesday will be cool and breezy with a high of 73 degrees.

A 10 percent chance for rain will pop up on Wednesday as clouds roll into the valley. Wednesday will start out with a morning low near 58 before the high for the day hits about 74, the weather service said.

The end of the work week should be sunny and clear, with a high of about 77 forecast on Thursday after a morning low near 57 and a high of 81 expected on Friday.

A low-pressure system will linger over the valley this weekend, pushing temperatures back down slightly and bringing a 10 percent chance for rain for both Saturday and Sunday, the weather service said. Saturday’s forecast has a high of 80 and Sunday’s high should dip to 78.

