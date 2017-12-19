Slight chance of rain this week in Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Service forecasts a 10 percent chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday as a storm system moves through.

Ice skaters take advantage of a sunny day to enjoy the rink at Holiday at The Park outside T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A slight chance of rain this week could end a record-threatening dry streak in the Las Vegas Valley.

Tuesday was expected to hit a high of 61 degrees, with mostly sunny skies.

“If we do get a drop of rain, it would take away our dry streak of 95 days with no rainfall,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said. The record, set in 1944, is 101 days with of no rainfall in the valley.

Wednesday’s high should hit 64 before the cold front takes hold and high temperatures drop into the lower 50s. Thursday will follow with a high of 51, the weather service said.

The cold front, according to Boothe, will also bring gusty winds to the valley. Winds gusting up to 35 mph are expected Wednesday and again Friday “after a brief lull in breezes on Thursday,” he said.

Christmas weekend will kick off with highs near 53 degrees on Friday and Saturday, but “Christmas Eve is going to be a chilly one,” with a high of 50 forecast on Sunday, Boothe said.

