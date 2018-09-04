Slight chance of rain through Wednesday in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley can expect a chance of scattered storms with cooler temperatures this week, but triple-digit temperatures are coming back.

People hike up to Exploration Peak in southwest Las Vegas. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

The Las Vegas Valley can expect a chance of scattered storms with cooler temperatures this week, but triple-digit temperatures are coming back.

Wednesday will see partly cloudy skies with a 10 percent chance of isolated thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said. Wednesday’s high is expected to reach 98 degrees.

Clear skies are in store Thursday until Monday.

Thursday’s high should break back into the triple digits with a high of 100, the weather service said. Friday’s high is expected to rise to 104, and Saturday’s should increase to 106. Sunday’s and Monday’s highs are expected to dip slightly to 104 and 103, respectively.

