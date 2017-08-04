Slight chance of showers on Friday in Las Vegas Valley

Chances of thunderstorms will decrease as the temperatures increase in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers are possible on Friday afternoon. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Chances of thunderstorms will decrease as the temperatures increase in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday has a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with a forecast high of 98 degrees, according to meteorologist Barry Pierce.

The valley will be dry for the remainder of the weekend, with Saturday reaching 100 degrees and Sunday 101 degrees, Pierce said.

The rest of the week will be sunny as temperatures rise, with a high of 103 degrees on Monday and 105 degrees through Thursday.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.