Slight chance of storms this week in Las Vegas

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2017 - 7:29 am
 

The National Weather Service forecasts slight chances of thunderstorms with temperatures in the low 100s for every day this week.

Monday and Tuesday expects a high 106 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m., meteorologist Chris Outler said.

From Wednesday through Sunday, high temperatures will hover around 104 degrees also with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms, he said.

The lows this week should remain around the mid-80s.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

