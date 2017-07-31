Slight chance of storms this week in Las Vegas

The National Weather Service forecasts slight chances of thunderstorms with temperatures in the low 100s for every day this week.
Monday and Tuesday expects a high 106 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m., meteorologist Chris Outler said.
From Wednesday through Sunday, high temperatures will hover around 104 degrees also with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms, he said.
The lows this week should remain around the mid-80s.
