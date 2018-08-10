Slight chance of storms through Saturday in Las Vegas Valley

After weeks of switching between thunderstorms and dangerously high heat, the Las Vegas Valley will finally see some typical summer weather starting this weekend.

Ray Baez takes a water break under a shade structure as he and his crew work on Basic Road in Henderson. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Friday’s forecast has a high of 108 degrees with a 20 percent chance of evening thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday should see a morning low near 86 before the high reaches 106. There’s another 20 percent chance for storms forecast for Saturday afternoon.

The weather service said Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will stay dry and mostly sunny with highs near 105, which is about average for this time of year. Morning lows should stay about 85.

The valley is still covered in a layer of smoke from wildfires burning in California and Arizona, and that haze could linger for the next few days.

Clark County’s Department of Air Quality has issued an air quality advisory through Monday due to moderate levels of smoke, soot and ozone in the valley’s air.

