Slight chance of thunderstorms in Las Vegas Valley on Thursday

There’s one last chance for thunderstorms on Thursday before the Las Vegas Valley heads into a sunny weekend.

The Las Vegas Valley looking west from Exploration Peak Park in southwest part of the city. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Thursday’s forecast has a high of 108 degrees with a 20 percent chance for scattered thunderstorms over the valley in the afternoon, National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Wolf said. Rain is more likely to fall in the Spring Mountains.

The valley will dry out on Friday and should see a high near 107, she said. The weekend will start out hot with a high near 109 on Saturday, but Sunday’s high should drop back to 107.

Breezy winds are expected to pick up in the afternoons over the next few days and could gust up to 20 mph, Wolf said. Morning lows will stay in the mid-80s through the weekend.

The weather service forecasts highs near 106 and 107 for Monday and Tuesday, but Wolf said there’s a chance that weather patterns will shift and drive those temperatures higher.

