Weather

Slight cooling trend in Las Vegas Valley heading into weekend

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2017 - 8:04 am
 

Clouds and a slight cooling trend are expected in the Las Vegas Valley heading into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high 104 degrees and a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Thursday and Friday are also expected to be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms as the high drops to 100 degrees, he said.

Saturday and Sunday should hover around 102 degrees, with a 10 percent chance of rain.

Overnight lows are expected to range from the low- to mid-80s. Winds should not be significant the remainder of the week.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

