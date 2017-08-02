Slight cooling trend in Las Vegas Valley heading into weekend

Clouds and a slight cooling trend are expected in the Las Vegas Valley heading into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high 104 degrees and a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, meteorologist Chris Outler said.
Thursday and Friday are also expected to be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms as the high drops to 100 degrees, he said.
Saturday and Sunday should hover around 102 degrees, with a 10 percent chance of rain.
Overnight lows are expected to range from the low- to mid-80s. Winds should not be significant the remainder of the week.
