Slight cooling trend in Las Vegas Valley through end of week

The weather will cool slightly through the end of the week, but highs are still expected to be slightly above normal for this time of year.

Wednesday’s high should reach 98 degrees, the National Weather Service said, with breezes that will pick up to 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Average highs for this time of year are typically closer to 94 or 95.

Thursday should see a morning low near 73, with the high for the day at 96, the weather service said. Light winds will continue overnight and into the morning but diminish by Thursday afternoon.

Friday and Saturday should see highs near 97, and Sunday and Monday’s forecasts have highs of 98, the weather service said.

