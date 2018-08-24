Slightly cooler and windy for weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures are set to fall over the weekend as summer winds down in the Las Vegas Valley.

People visit Ethel M Chocolates' Botanical Cactus Garden in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Monsoon moisture is unlikely to return to the valley next week, according to the National Weather Service, with dry and breezy weather forecast for the next several days.

Friday’s forecast has a high of 103 degrees, the weather service said, with gusty winds that could reach up to 20 mph.

Winds will continue through the night but should decrease on Saturday and stay between 10-15 mph. Saturday should see a morning low near 82 and the high for the day should reach 102.

Gusty winds will return on Sunday and could reach as high as 25 mph with sustained speeds between 10-15 mph. Sunday’s high will rise to about 103 with a morning low near 81, the weather service said.

Next week will start out relatively cool with highs of 101 forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

The high for Wednesday should drop to 100 before Thursday’s high jumps back up to 103, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365.