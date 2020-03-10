56°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Weather

Slow-moving front to bring rain to Las Vegas Tuesday, Wednesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2020 - 4:38 am
 

A slow-moving front will bring spotty rain to Clark County starting around noon Tuesday before it kicks into higher gear during the early hours Wednesday, perhaps snarling rush hour traffic.

“It will be fairly light today, but will continue to develop as the day goes,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Barry Pierce. “The main event is likely tomorrow (Wednesday) morning with some areas getting up to a quarter of an inch per hour.”

Some minor street flooding is possible in areas that receive the heavier rain.

The storm will likely cause rain most of the day Wednesday before tapering off later in the day.

In the mountains, snowfall of 1 to 3 inches above 8,000 feet is expected in Lee Canyon, not so much in Kyle Canyon, Pierce said. The higher peaks will receive more snow.

Since the storm will move slowly, Pierce said thunder is possible Thursday and Friday as the storm lingers.

The forecast high for Tuesday is about 64 with an 80% chance of rain.

The Wednesday high will be near 66 with a 60% chance of rain.

Rain is in the forecast each day through Monday when a second front coming from the north will lower the forecast high to 61 degrees and bring a slight chance of rain.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
EDITORIAL: AOC one of many hypocritical Democrats on school choice
EDITORIAL: AOC one of many hypocritical Democrats on school choice
2
Costco, Target, Sam’s Club in Las Vegas limiting some purchases
Costco, Target, Sam’s Club in Las Vegas limiting some purchases
3
Clark County’s 2nd coronavirus case reported
Clark County’s 2nd coronavirus case reported
4
Neil Diamond thrills Las Vegas Strip crowd in surprise show
Neil Diamond thrills Las Vegas Strip crowd in surprise show
5
Wet week is coming for Las Vegas Valley as storm moves in
Wet week is coming for Las Vegas Valley as storm moves in
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST