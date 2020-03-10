Slow-moving front to bring rain to Las Vegas Tuesday, Wednesday

A slow-moving front will bring spotty rain to Clark County starting around noon Tuesday before it kicks into higher gear during the early hours Wednesday, perhaps snarling rush hour traffic.

A slow-moving cold front should arrive in the Las Vegas Valley late in the morning Tuesday, March 10, 2020, and linger for a few days, according to the National Weather Service forecast. SOme minor street flooding is possible during the heaviest rainfall, expected Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The McCarran International Airport air traffic control tower and the Las Vegas Strip are shrouded in fog after rainfall on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

“It will be fairly light today, but will continue to develop as the day goes,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Barry Pierce. “The main event is likely tomorrow (Wednesday) morning with some areas getting up to a quarter of an inch per hour.”

Some minor street flooding is possible in areas that receive the heavier rain.

The storm will likely cause rain most of the day Wednesday before tapering off later in the day.

In the mountains, snowfall of 1 to 3 inches above 8,000 feet is expected in Lee Canyon, not so much in Kyle Canyon, Pierce said. The higher peaks will receive more snow.

Since the storm will move slowly, Pierce said thunder is possible Thursday and Friday as the storm lingers.

The forecast high for Tuesday is about 64 with an 80% chance of rain.

The Wednesday high will be near 66 with a 60% chance of rain.

Rain is in the forecast each day through Monday when a second front coming from the north will lower the forecast high to 61 degrees and bring a slight chance of rain.

