Small chance of thunderstorms in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley missed out on a thunderstorm that battered northeast Clark County Tuesday night, but there’s still a chance for showers through the weekend.

The Echo Bay Airport near Overton measured just over a half-inch of rainfall overnight, and a rain gauge southwest of Moapa measured a quarter-inch, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued a thunderstorm and flash-flood warning for the northeast valley and Lake Mead overnight, but the city itself didn’t see much rainfall, the weather service said. Instead, the valley caught some powerful winds from the storm including a 60 mph gust at Nellis Air Force Base. The rest of the valley saw gusts of about 35-40 mph, according to the weather service.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will have a 20 percent chance for afternoon thunderstorms, and that chance will fall to about 10 percent over the weekend, the weather service said.

Humid weather will stick around through the weekend and into next week, the weather service said, especially during nights and in the early mornings. A high-pressure system over the valley is holding that moisture in place, and the valley hasn’t seen enough consistent wind to help clear it out, even with Tuesday night’s gusts.

Wednesday and Thursday’s forecast have highs of 105 degrees with morning lows in the mid-80s, the weather service said, which is about average for this time of year.

Friday’s high will rise to about 107. Saturday and Sunday should see highs near 106, with morning lows of about 86.

