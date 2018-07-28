Small relief from heat expected next week in Las Vegas Valley

Some small relief from the heat is coming to the Las Vegas Valley over the next five days.

People cool off on a water mister outside the Hexx Kitchen and Bar on the Strip in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 21, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

After Saturday’s high of 112, Sunday will drop to 109, with temperatures continuing to go down until early next week, said National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Boothe. Rain chances will also increase slightly, with a 10 percent chance of precipitation Sunday evening.

“The temperatures will be decreasing over the next few days with the moisture,” Boothe said. “Admittedly it will be more humid, so it will feel pretty bad still outside.”

Monday will see a high of 106 and low of 87, with a 10 percent chance of rain throughout the day, Boothe said.

Tuesday’s rain chances will increase to 20 percent in the afternoon and evening. The high is expected to be 106, with a low of 88.

“We’re just getting a nice moisture push,” Boothe said.

The 20 percent chance of thunderstorms will continue through Wednesday, which is expected to have a high of 106 and low of 87.

The heat warning issued Tuesday is still in effect until Saturday night, he said.

Clark County opened cooling stations across Las Vegas, Henderson and Laughlin at the start of the heat wave, and those stations will stay open through Saturday. Daytime homeless shelters at Catholic Charities, Shade Tree and the Salvation Army are open until Sept. 30.

