Smoke from California wildfires spreads into Las Vegas Valley

Hazy skies caused by smoke from the California wildfires should disappear by Sunday, giving way to windy, chilly weather in the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

A large plum of smoke from a brush fire rises over Santa Monica Mountains is seen from 101 freeway in Woodland Hill, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Mostly sunny skies and windy, chilly weather is continuing through the Las Vegas Valley this weekend. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

As the cold front that arrived Thursday sticks around, high temperatures are expected to be below 70 degrees until at least Wednesday, meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

The morning low Saturday hit 42 degrees, with temperatures reaching a high of 66 during the day, the weather service said.

Las Vegas saw hazy skies Saturday evening as smoke from California wildfires move through the region, the weather service said Saturday evening. Sunday’s forecast should be clear from smoke.

🔥 SMOKE FORECAST: Hazy skies due to smoke from the #CaliforniaFires will push through the region this evening ahead of a frontal boundary. The plus side: much of #Sunday'sForecast looks clear! #Smoke #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/c7RCZ2u61E — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 11, 2018

Although Sunday should see less haze, Boothe said “the weather concerns over the next five days is definitely going to be in the winds tomorrow.”

A lake wind advisory will be in effect Sunday for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, with the strongest winds reaching around 35 to 40 mph on Lake Mohave, the weather service said.

In Las Vegas on Sunday, wind gusts are expected to 25 to 30 mph, with an overnight low of 47 and a high below normal at 63.

The average high for this time of year is 69, the weather service said.

For Monday, the weather service predicts a high of 61 and a low of 42, with Tuesday’s low expected to be the same and peaking at 64.

By Wednesday, there will be partly cloudy skies with a high of 68 and a low of 44, the service said.

