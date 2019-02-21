The Strat is obscured in the background as snow falls in Las Vegas in the parking lot of a Tacos Mexico restaurant on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view of the Paris Las Vegas and Planet Hollywood as snow falls in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Snow falls on the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sow falls on the Arts District of Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Brian Sandford/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Parts of the Las Vegas Valley saw 6 inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Summerlin and parts of the west valley reported between 3 to 6 inches of snow in some areas overnight, meteorologist Todd Lericos said. Anthem reported around 2 inches of snow and other parts of the valley reported about an inch of snow. Mount Charleston saw more than 12 inches of snow, Lericos said.

Snow showers should continue through 9 a.m., Lericos said. However, after 9 a.m., the valley won’t see snow through the rest of the week, he said. Light rain could come back around 4 p.m., though it will scatter out after a few hours.

Though visibility isn’t great, all roads remained open, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

As of 5 a.m., there were no delayed flights at McCarran International Airport, airport spokeswoman Gabriela Muro said. However, roughly 45 flights have been cancelled, according to the airport’s website. It is unknown if any of the flights have been cancelled due to weather conditions. All travelers are encouraged to check the status of their flights online.

Thursday will see a high of 42 degrees.

The valley can expect below freezing temperatures Friday, with a high in the upper 20s, he said. However, snow and rain are not expected.

Las Vegas will see clear skies over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will have highs in the low 50s with lows in the low 30s, respectively, Lericos said.

By next week, the valley should warm up with highs in the lower 60s, Lericos said.