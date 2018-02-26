Snow could return to Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday

The best chance for flurries is in the afternoon in the western and southwestern edges of the valley, the National Weather Service said. Areas above 3,000 feet are most likely to see snow.

Danny Vasquez of Las Vegas and his daughter Nika, 4, play in the snow at Red Rock Canyon Overlook, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 near Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Snow could return to the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday.

Light winds and a high of 53 degrees are in the forecast. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning will rise to 50 percent by the afternoon, the weather service said.

A 20 percent chance of rain is forecast for early Wednesday, but skies are expected to clear throughout the day. Light winds and a high of 59 are in the forecast.

Partly cloudy skies will roll in Thursday and bring a 10 percent chance of rain. The forecast high is 62.

Friday will see a high of 63 and a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs will be 60 and 51 for Saturday and Sunday, respectively. A 10 percent chance of rain will persist through the weekend.

Lows are expected in the low- to mid-40s, the weather service said.

The normal high this time of year is 65 degrees. The normal low is 46.

