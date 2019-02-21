The greater Las Vegas area was hit with snowfall, especially at Red Rock Canyon and Summerlin. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A snowman sits in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Snow falls on Leo, the lion statue outside of the MGM Grand hotel-casino, on the Strip in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Snow falls outside of the MGM Grand hotel-casino on the Strip in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Bruce Outwater tries to stay dry while waking on Fremont Street in the early morning snow in Downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Snow falls in front of D Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Dee Dee Davis, middle, tries to stay warm and dry while crossing Fremont Street in the early morning snow on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Josh Perkins runs though heavy snow on West Centennial Parkway on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Palm trees are blanketed in snow near the Summerlin Parkway eastbound on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Homes in the northwest valley are covered in an early morning snow on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Traffic is backed up in heavy snow near Centennial High School on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

School buses make their way through heavy snow to Centennial High School on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Durango High School students arrive at their school as snow continue to fall on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2019. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Durango High School students arrive at their school as snow continue to fall on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2019. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Traffic makes their way through early morning snow on the 215 Beltway southbound close to the Hualapai Way exit on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Traffic makes their way through early morning snow on U.S. Highway 95 southbound close to the Rancho Drive exit on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Pedestrians try to stay warm and dry in the early morning snow in Downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Pedestrians try to stay warm and dry in the early morning snow in Downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

The Red Rock Canyon marker at Route 159 is covered in snow outside Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The main entrance to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area outside Las Vegas keeps its gates closed due to snow fall in the area, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Signage is posted facing state Route 159 at the main entrance to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area outside Las Vegas to inform visitors that the park is closed due to snow fall in the area, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kristi Collins of Heart Butte, Montana, plays with her dog Jax as snow falls along state Route 159 near Bonnie Springs Ranch around the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area outside Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegans build snowmen and play in the snow at Arbors Tennis and Play Park in Summerlin in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Cameron Partovi, right, and Sammy Kamyar build a snowman in South Tower Park in Summerlin as snow falls in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The walkway between Palo Verde High School's softball fields are covered in snow in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Flight departure screens at Terminal 1 show canceled and delayed flights to and from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A flight departure screen shows canceled and delayed flights at McCarran International Airport Terminal 1 in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rains falls at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A Southwest takes off from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Melendez family poses for a photograph in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Snow outside Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Snow was thick and heavy enough to build a snowman at Fox Hills Park in Summerlin on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heavy, wet snow doesn't hinder children from playing on playground equipment at Fox Hills Park in Summerlin on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A view of the snow at Red Rock on state Route 159 on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A view of the snow at Red Rock on state Route 159 on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A photographer takes pictures of the snow at Red Rock on state Route 159 on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heavy, wet snow clings to trees in outside Red Rock Resort in Summerlin on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Snow falls at Red Rock Resort on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Snow falls at Red Rock Resort on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Up to six inches of snow fell in parts of Summerlin Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, and Thursday, Feb 21, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Snow is Summerlin in western Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Snow in Summerlin in western Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Anastasia Hendrix/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Snow weighs down tree branches near Desert Foothills Drive near Alta Drive in western Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Snow at Wet ’n’ Wild in southwest Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kristi Collins of Heart Butte, Montana, plays with her dog Jax as snow falls along state Route 159 near Bonnie Springs Ranch around the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area outside Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegans build snowmen and play in the snow at Arbors Tennis and Play Park in Summerlin in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Snow falls in front of the entrance to Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Jennifer Zavala of Calif. and her dog Lucy, hike along a trail at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas experienced its most significant snowfall in over 10 years. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

A woman hikes along a trail at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas experienced its most significant snowfall in over 10 years. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

Snow covers a Joshua Tree at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas experienced its most significant snowfall in over 10 years. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

A view of the mountains is seen at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas experienced its most significant snowfall in over 10 years. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

A snowman is capped with a traffic cone at the entrance at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas experienced its most significant snowfall in over 10 years. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

Oscar Saenz, left, tosses a snowball at his brother Edgar Saenz while their family visited Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas experienced its most significant snowfall in over 10 years. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

Jasmine Diaz, 10, carries a snowball to attack her brother while the family visited at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas experienced its most significant snowfall in over 10 years. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

A storm that dumped more than 7 inches of snow on parts of the Las Vegas Valley and prompted the closures of major highways and schools was clearing out Thursday night, but forecasters and state officials warned that icy roads could be a problem overnight and early Friday.

Clark County’s public schools will be closed Friday because of weather, the school district announced.

In addition to a call to parents, the Clark County School District sent an email at about 5:35 p.m. Thursday announcing the closure. Friday’s after-school activities, including athletics and the Safekey program, also are canceled.

The cancellation is “due to reports of potential freezing conditions” that would make the roads unsafe for school buses in the morning. “The school day will need to be made up this school year,” the district said.

Southbound Interstate 15 near Primm was closed Thursday night due to snow and ice in Southern California, the Nevada Department of Transportation tweeted at about 9:30 p.m. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Many valley residents braved the cold temperatures and snow to enjoy the rare occurrence.

Josh Perkins embraced the elements Thursday by taking a run through heavy snow on West Centennial Parkway. “It’s awesome out here,” said Perkins, who sported a long-sleeve shirt and neon yellow shorts over running tights.

The official snow fall total during the storm — measured at the National Weather Service’s station at McCarran International Airport — was 0.8 inches, meteorologist Andy Gorelow said Thursday night.

The weather service has never measured snow at the airport on Wednesday and Thursday’s dates, Gorelow said. About 0.5 inches fell Wednesday, and 0.3 inches fell Thursday.

“It’s pretty much done in the valley; we’re not looking for anything else tonight,” Gorelow said about the storm.

So far the weather service has measured five days in February with at least trace amounts of snow at the airport, Gorelow said. That ties the record set in 1949 for the most days snow has fallen in February.

The most snow that the weather service has recorded falling at McCarran in February was 4.1 inches in 1939, he said.

Nellis Air Force Base announced that nonessential personnel should report late to work on Friday, spokeswoman Rebekah Mattes said. Nonessential personnel at the base and the Nevada Test and Training Range should report to work at 10 a.m. Creech Air Force Base nonessential personnel should report at 10:45 a.m.

All mission-essential personnel should report for duty as scheduled, Mattes said.

Three major southern arteries out of Las Vegas — U.S. Highway 95 and Interstates 11 and a section of Interstate 15 — reopened Thursday evening after temporary closures. The Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted that U.S. Highway 95 was reopened in all directions near Searchlight on Thursday night.

“We are happy to report there are currently no road closures,” said the tweet, posted at about 6:50 p.m.

The Regional Transportation Commission warned motorists to expect delays because of icy roads on Rainbow Boulevard between Sunset Road and the 215 Beltway.

But those may not be the only travel woes left in the aftermath of the storm.





Depending on how fast roads dry Thursday after the ice and snow melts, the region could see black ice form on roads overnight, mainly in western valley and overpasses and bridges on I-15, according to meteorologist Alexander Boothe.

Gorelow said after the valley saw snow and rain showers around 3 p.m. Thursday, the roads could still be wet and icy Friday morning, particularly in the west and south areas of the valley.

“The showers came through late in the afternoon and wet all the streets,” Gorelow said. “It didn’t really have time to dry. Whatever’s wet out there has a potential of freezing overnight.”

Echoing the weather service’s concerns, the state Department of Transportation issued a black ice motorist driving advisory for all of Clark County, recommending that drivers slow down and budget extra time for travel. If they encounter black ice, the department says, motorists should remain calm and avoid overreacting.

“A general rule is to do as little as possible,” the department said in a news release. “Rather, allow the car to pass over the ice. Do not abruptly hit the brakes. In addition, try to keep the steering wheel straight. If the vehicle starts to fishtail, with the rear end sliding left or right, make a very gentle turn into the same direction. Drivers risk skidding or spinning out by struggling against it or by abruptly steering in the opposite direction.”

A little time lapse of my #VegasSnow drive to Red Rock via the 159 in Vegas. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/eXYC50DpKv — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) February 21, 2019

Storm side effects

The storm also caused flight delays averaging more than two hours early Thursday at McCarran International Airport. Roughly 51 arrivals and 70 departing flights had been canceled as of 8 a.m., according to the airport’s website.

Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said in an email Thursday evening that no flights were diverted, and runway conditions were good throughout Wednesday night and Thursday.

According to the website Flight Aware, nearly 331 flights at McCarran were canceled Thursday: about 173 departures and 158 arrivals. About 296 flights were delayed Thursday: 148 departures and 148 arrivals, the website said.

Meanwhile, at the height of the storm, visibility on valley roads was limited and traffic was heavy in many areas, according to the Highway Patrol.

The agency had investigated 66 crashes by 6 p.m. Thursday, many of which were caused by vehicles sliding off the road. Twelve crashes resulted in injuries — none serious — and two were hit-and-runs, according to trooper Jason Buratczuk.

Snow totals

Once the storm was over Thursday night, parts of the west valley had seen the most snowfall.

Reports in Summerlin showed snowfall between 6 and 8 inches, while Anthem in Henderson saw 2 to 3 inches. Mountains Edge and Southern Highlands saw reports of 3 to 4 inches, while other parts of the valley saw less than an inch of snow, Gorelow said.

“Further east you go there was basically just a trace,” he said.

By Thursday night, Mount Charleston received 18 inches to 2 feet of snow, the weather service said, which prompted chain and snow tire restrictions on all roads leading to the mountain.

Snowfall Thursday afternoon did not add much to accumulation levels in the valley, although snow did stick on the roads in the west for about half an hour, Gorelow said.

“Accumulations weren’t great, maybe half an inch,” he said.

Northwest Arizona also was blanketed by at least 10 inches of snow overnight Wednesday, causing nonessential Mohave County and Kingman government offices, as well as schools, to remain closed Thursday, according to Mohave County emergency management coordinator Byron Steward.

What’s ahead

Overnight temperatures on Thursday are expected to drop to about 33, Gorelow said. The valley shouldn’t expect any precipitation for the rest of the week.

Friday’s high is expected to be 47 degrees, followed by highs of 49 on Saturday, 52 on Sunday, 57 on Monday and 62 on Tuesday. Overnight lows are expected to be in the low 30s on Friday and Saturday, before rising to the high 30s to low 40s Monday and Tuesday.

The average temperature for this time of year is about 64 degrees, a full 20 degrees above Thursday’s high of 44 at McCarran, Gorelow said.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0256. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter. Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Rio Lacanlale, Mike Shoro and Mick Akers and photographer Ben Hager contributed to this report.