Snow expected overnight in mountains around Las Vegas Valley

Snow is forecast for the mountains surrounding the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, and with a bit of luck the valley may see a few flakes, too.

Las Vegas residents Ronnie Joseph, left, Ashley Frederick, Michael Joseph and Joanna Joseph enjoy the snow at Mount Charleston on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

The valley has a 10 percent chance for precipitation Thursday and Friday as a “parade of storms” passes through, weather service meteorologist Reid Wolcott said. Those storm systems are mostly dry and will keep temperatures cool over the next few days.

“They won’t be much more than a nuisance, if anything,” he said.

The best shot for rain, snow or a mix of both is Thursday evening, Wolcott said. Even if the valley doesn’t see snow, Mount Charleston will see a light dusting, at least.

Thursday’s high should be 56 degrees with strong winds that could gust up to 35-45 mph. Wolcott said those gusts will die down to breezy winds overnight. Friday’s high will drop to 52.

The valley will be warmer over the weekend and into next week, he said, with highs near 55 degrees on Saturday, 56 on Sunday and 61 on Monday.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.