Snow falling in several areas in the Las Vegas Valley

Snowfall at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, west of Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Small amounts of snow fell, but did not accumulate as classes ended for the day at Desert Oasis High School in southwest Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. (Natalie Burt)

The Las Vegas Valley on Friday experienced its first “widespread” snowfall of the winter season, the National Weather Service said.

Parts of Summerlin saw a bit of snow last month, according to meteorologist Andy Gorelow, but Friday’s flurries occurred in several parts of the valley, including the Centennial area, the western valley and near Nellis Air Force Base.

“We’ll be seeing kind of a mix of light snow showers and some rain Friday afternoon,” meteorologist Stan Czyzyk added.

The snow coming down in the valley Friday, unlike the “light dusting” expected throughout the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, is not expected to accumulate, the weather service said.

Friday’s high should reach 51 degrees, and will be paired with breezy conditions gusting up to 25 mph in some parts of the valley.

Things are going to warm up, but not a whole lot, over the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday are expected to top out at 54 degrees. Sunday’s expected high is pegged at 57.

The beginning of the work week, and NASCAR Race Week, will see lots of sunshine, with a relatively balmy high of 62 expected Monday.

On Tuesday, be ready to break out the umbrella. An incoming storm system will cool things off and there will be a 30 percent chance of rain. Temperatures leading up to the Camping World Truck Series race on March 2, the Boyd Gaming 300 Xfinity race on March 3 and the Pennzoil 400 on March 4 will hover around 60 degrees.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.