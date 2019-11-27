Snow falling in Spring Mountains as storm moves into Las Vegas

Snow started to fall around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday as a winter storm moved into the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range near Las Vegas, according the National Weather Service.

Snow covers a Joshua Tree at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. Higher elevations in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range may receive up to 36 inches of snow between Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 and Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

“From now through Saturday, we are looking for 6 to 12 inches above 4,500 feet, 12 to 24 inches above 6,000 feet and 24 to 36 inches above 7,500 feet,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jen Varian.

Flurries were possible as low as 3,000 feet, she said, and residents in Summerlin said flakes were falling but not sticking there early Wednesday. There was a better chance of snow covering the ground in Centennial Hills and Summerlin overnight and into Thursday, said meteorologist Chris Outler, through it would be short-lived once the rains resume.

“We’re not expecting anything really heavy, a few hours of light rain in the afternoon and heavy rain tomorrow,” Outler said.

The snow has started on #MtCharleston with over 2 feet possible today. Chains or snow tires currently required on all mountain roads.https://t.co/e7CjGcX2Og pic.twitter.com/jK4hdSiuDD — Mt. Charleston WX (@LeeCanyon) November 27, 2019

Because of the expected heavy snowfall in higher elevations and winds gusts up to 60 mph, mountain travel in the Las Vegas region could be very treacherous. The weather service advises motorists to consider alternate routes or adjusting planned travel times.

Winter storm warning

A winter storm warning was issued for parts of Clark County — though not in the Las Vegas Valley — and adjacent counties from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Friday.

Very strong wind gusts will also be a concern in the higher elevations. Tree damage and power outages could result.

A wind advisory was issued for the lower regions of Mohave County and Lake Mead Recreation Area from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday with gusts predicted to reach as high as 50 m.p.h.

Though Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and Southern California remained dry Wednesday morning, Outler said the weather service was predicting rain, and potentially snow near Mountain Pass in California.

Owens Valley, about 200 miles northwest of Las Vegas, woke up to a white desert after snow began to fall just before 8 a.m., the Weather Service said.

Further north, 40 miles of Interstate 80 was closed for about five hours near Tahoe Tuesday, and possible blizzard conditions were possible later Wednesday and into early Thursday.

Two feet of snow had fallen by Wednesday morning in the region and commercial trucks were prohibited in westbound lanes on I-80. Forecasters said snowfall from the “very cold and potent storm” would begin in central and southern Nevada late Wednesday, before intensifying Thursday and early Friday.

Las Vegas high of 55

The Wednesday forecast for the Las Vegas Valley calls for a high near 55 with southerly winds 14 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of some precipitation is 80 percent.

The overnight low will be around 41 accompanied by southwest winds ranging from 6 to 11 mph.

The Thanksgiving Day forecast for Las Vegas calls for rain likely before 1 p.m. and showers possible in the afternoon. The high will be near 54 amid winds of 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Skies are expected to clear by the weekend, with highs of around 50 degrees expected both days.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report. Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.