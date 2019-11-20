Snow falling on Mount Charleston
Snow was falling in the Spring Mountains Wednesday morning, a part of the storm that brought rain to the Las Vegas Valley and Southern Nevada.
Meteorologist Clay Morgan with the National Weather Service said a winter storm warning is in effect on Mount Charleston and the Sheep Range until 4 p.m. Thursday.
Snow may be heavy at times Wednesday afternoon with accumulations generally 4 to 8 inches. Highs will be 41 to 44 in Mount Charleston.
Rain and snow is likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Accumulation will generally be 2 to 4 inches.
Morgan said the heaviest snow should be above 7,500 feet.
