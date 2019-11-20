Snow falling on Mount Charleston

Snow was falling in the Spring Mountains Wednesday morning, a part of the storm that brought rain to the Las Vegas Valley and Southern Nevada.

Snow falls along state Route 157 on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Snow covered mailboxes in Old Town at Mount Charleston on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A couple walks through snow outside Mt. Charleston Lodge on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Snow falls along state Route 158 at Mount Charleston on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Water droplets on a pine tree at Mount Charleston on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Snow falls on bushes along state Route 158 on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Snow falls on bushes along State Route 157 on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Snow was falling in the Spring Mountains Wednesday morning, a part of the storm that brought rain to the Las Vegas Valley and Southern Nevada.

Meteorologist Clay Morgan with the National Weather Service said a winter storm warning is in effect on Mount Charleston and the Sheep Range until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Snow may be heavy at times Wednesday afternoon with accumulations generally 4 to 8 inches. Highs will be 41 to 44 in Mount Charleston.

Rain and snow is likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Accumulation will generally be 2 to 4 inches.

Morgan said the heaviest snow should be above 7,500 feet.