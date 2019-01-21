Snow falls in mountains as winds rake Las Vegas Valley

Snowfall briefly closes Kyle Canyon Road as winds trigger power outages around the Las Vegas Valley and to the northeast, where a fire cut electricity to Mesquite, Logandale, Moapa, Overton and Bunkerville.

Nevada State Troopers are seen at Mount Charleston on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Falling snow in the Spring Mountains prompted authorities to briefly close Kyle Canyon Road west of State Route 158 on Monday as winds buffeted the Las Vegas Valley and triggered power outages.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol and Nevada Department of Transportation ordered the closure of State Route 157, as the canyon road is formally designated, around midday, but reopened it again by early afternoon.

“We’re getting just enough snow to close the roads off,” National Weather Service meteorologist John Salmen said. “We’re looking at 1 to 2 inches, up to 3 possibly. That’s just for the next few hours, though. After that, it should end. We’re not looking for any snow tonight. Once they have the roads open, people should be cautious if they go up that way.”

The burst of snow at higher elevations came as bracing winds buffeted the Las Vegas Valley, making for a blustery Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in downtown Las Vegas.

The winds, in the 20 to 30 mph range, were contributing to a forecast high of only 58 degrees and partly cloudy skies on Monday. Afternoon gusts could reach 40 mph in the afternoon, according to weather service meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

Winds out of the north will diminish overnight to 15 to 20 mph, but kick up again on Tuesday, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph, Gorelow said. Tuesday’s high is expected to reach 54, with a low of 39.

Overnight winds were blamed for causing approximately 70 power outages as of 8 a.m, according to NV Energy’s website. Outages in the Spring Valley area were attributed to the winds while others were caused by damaged equipment, it said.

A bigger weather-related outage caused by a fire at a high-voltage transmission line near Moapa on Monday morning left nearly 16,000 customers without electricity in Mesquite, Logandale, Moapa, Overton and Bunkerville. Authorities warned residents to be prepared for an extended outage as a pole supporting the line was replaced.

By Wednesday, the breezes should die down under mostly sunny skies that will persist into the weekend.

Wednesday’s high is expected to reach a high of 57, with a low of 36. The end of the work week should be slightly warmer, with highs of 61 and 62 forecast for Thursday and Friday, respectively, and lows of 41.

