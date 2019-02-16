Snow reported in Summerlin as storm system moves in

Yoko Fitzgerald, left, and Gina Kim, all of Henderson, bundled up as they walk along Seven Hills Drive during a cold morning on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Icicles are seen on the roof edge at Mount Charleston north of Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

As another storm system started to make its way into the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, snow fell in Summerlin on Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

“Very wet” light to moderate snow was reported on the 215 Beltway near Summerlin Parkway on Saturday night, according to a tweet from the weather service sent at 9:30 p.m. The weather service advised people to driver with “extreme caution” as roads will be slick.

Saturday had a 30 percent chance for showers and snow, meteorologist John Salmen said. Areas above 2,500 feet and some areas in Summerlin might see snow, he said.

The weather service placed a winter weather advisory into effect from 2 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday for all of Clark County with elevations above 4,000 feet, which includes portions of Red Rock Canyon near Summerlin, meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said.

“There’s a possibility that we could see snow in the valley,” she said. “It would primarily be in the edges where the elevations are higher.”

She said elevations of 4,000 feet to 6,000 feet could see 2 inches to 4 inches of snow, while elevations above 6,000 feet could see 4 inches to 7 inches. If it snows in the valley, it’s not expected to amount to more than an inch, Kryston said.

Sunday will have a high of 47 in the valley and a 50 percent chance for rain and snow, Salmen said, adding the storm system will be a “pretty cold one.”

Monday and Tuesday will see clear skies and highs of 48 with lows in the low 30s, Salmen said.