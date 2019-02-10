Snow showers pelt Las Vegas Valley as cold front comes in

Snow is seen outside the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain and freezing rain is moving into the Las Vegas Valley from the west, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Winds are expected to sweep through the Las Vegas Valley Sunday ahead of a cold front Sunday evening and chances for rain mid-week, according to the National Weather Service. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Winter weather arrived in the Las Vegas Valley Sunday night.

Snow and snow pellets, also called graupel, fell throughout the valley Sunday night, although the northwest valley was probably the “best area” for snowfall, National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair said.

Some snow is sticking to grass or cars, but much of it wasn’t accumulating, he said.

The winter storm should clear out of the valley by roughly 9:30 p.m., he said.

Meanwhile, nearly 11,000 NV Energy customers were without power Sunday night in Clark County, according to the power company’s website.

Conditions Monday will be calm and mostly sunny with temperatures reaching 51 degrees in the afternoon — 10 degrees cooler than the normal high temperature for this time of year, meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. The overnight low will drop to 33.

Skies on Tuesday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures are expected to rise to 57 degrees, Gorelow said.

Winds could kick up again Wednesday ahead of a second weather system that will bring a 40 percent chance for rain all day Wednesday and into Thursday morning. The weather services expects temperatures to reach 50 on Wednesday before climbing to 60 on Thursday.

Temperatures both nights should dip to the mid-40s, Gorelow said.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance for rain and temperatures nearing 58 in the afternoon, he said.

