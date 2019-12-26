Snowy conditions close Interstate 15 at Cajon Pass

The California Department of Transportation District 8 said Interstate 15 was closed at Cajon Pass in both directions.

Interstate 15 is closed in both directions at Cajon Pass. (California Department of Transportation Traffic camera)

An individual takes a morning walk as the rain falls in the Las Vegas valley on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

If you’re looking to hit the roads on Thursday, be prepared for winter weather and delays.

The California Department of Transportation District 8 said Interstate 15 was closed at Cajon Pass in both directions because of snow between Cleghorn Road near Cajon Pass to Ranchero Road in Hesperia. It was unknown how long the closure would be in place.

The National Weather Service told motorists to expect slick roads in the Mountain Pass area on I-15, especially at elevations above 3,000 feet. Roads to the Spring Mountains also were expected to be slick with 1 to 3 inches of snow and black ice possible through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Nearer to Las Vegas, the Nye County Sheriff’s Department reported Thursday morning that State Route 160 was closed between Red Rock Canyon Road in Clark County and Pahrump. The reason for the closure was attributed to “snow on the roadways.”

In Mohave County, Arizona, south of Interstate 40 and Highway 62, flash flooding was possible, authorities said. Black ice and slick roads also were possible at elevations above 4,000 feet.

The Las Vegas Valley was expected to see light rain on Thursday, which is expected to give way to a sunny weekend, the National Weather Service said.

The valley will remain cool, with a high of 46 forecast on Thursday. The chances of rain will diminish in the evening and reach a low of 39. Friday will see a high of 53 with mostly sunny skies.

The weekend will be mostly sunny, with lows around 34 and highs in the low 50s.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Lukas Eggen contributed to this story.